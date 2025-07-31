NEET PG Admit Card 2025 Released at nbe.edu.in, Check How to Download

NEET PG Admit Card 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially released the NEET PG 2025 admit cards today, July 31st, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the examination can now download their hall tickets directly from the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

To get their NEET PG 2025 admit card, candidates need to log in to the official website. They'll use their unique user ID and password for this.

The admit card will show important information such as the candidate's name, roll number, application ID, category, and their photograph. It will also include all the details about the examination schedule.

NEET PG Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: On the main page, click on the link titled "Admit Card for NEET PG 2025".

Step 3: Enter your registered username and password to access your account.

Step 4: Your admit card will then be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Make sure to download a copy and print it out for your records and for the examination day.

NOTE: Once candidates download their NEET PG 2025 admit card, they will find crucial information. This includes the precise address of their examination centre, their reporting time, important rules and guidelines for the exam day, and other vital details.

About NEET PG Exam 2025:

The NEET PG 2025 examination is scheduled for August 3, 2025, and will take place in a single session, running from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM.