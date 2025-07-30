NEET PG Admit Card 2025 to Release Tomorrow at natboard.edu.in, Here's How to Download

NEET PG Admit Card 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is scheduled to release the NEET PG 2025 admit cards tomorrow, Wednesday, July 31. Registered candidates, who are seeking admission to MDS and other postgraduate medical programmes, will be able to download their examination hall tickets from the official NBEMS website at nbe.edu.in.

To obtain their NEET PG 2025 admit card, candidates must log in to the official portal using their unique user ID and password.

The NEET PG 2025 exam hall ticket will contain comprehensive details. This includes the candidate's name, category, date of birth, application ID, the address of the assigned examination centre, exam timings, and their photograph, among other important pieces of information.

NEET PG Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Look for and click on the "NEET PG" section or the admit card link.

Step 3: Enter your user ID and password in the applicant login area.

Step 4: Your NEET PG 2025 admit card will then appear on your screen.

Step 5: Save the admit card to your device and print a copy for your records and for the exam day.

NOTE: After downloading your NEET PG admit card, it is crucial to meticulously check all the information presented. You should verify essential details such as your full name, photograph, roll number, and application number.

About NEET PG 2025:

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is scheduled to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 on August 3.

This examination serves as the qualifying test for admission to postgraduate medical programmes across India. It is held annually by NBEMS under the guidance of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.