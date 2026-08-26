NEET PG Admit Card 2026 Released at natboard.edu.in; Hall Tickets Available, Check How To Download

New Delhi: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially released the hall tickets for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2026.

Registered candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website at natboard.edu.in using their User ID and password.

The NEET PG 2026 examination will be conducted on Sunday, August 30, 2026, in a single shift from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM as a computer-based test across centres nationwide.

Key Examination Details

1. Exam Date & Time: August 30, 2026 (9:00 AM to 12:30 PM)

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2. Exam Pattern: 180 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) divided into five time-bound sections of 36 questions each

3. Exam Duration: 210 minutes (3 hours and 30 minutes)

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4. Mandatory Documents: Printed copy of the admit card, a recent passport-sized photograph to be pasted on it, and a valid original photo ID (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport, or Voter ID)

Steps to Download the NEET PG 2026 Admit Card

1. Visit the official website: natboard.edu.in

2. Navigate to the NEET PG 2026 examination section.

3. Click on the Applicant Login / Admit Card link.

4. Enter your registered User ID and Password.

5. Click Submit to view your hall ticket on the dashboard.

6. Download the PDF and take a clear printout for the examination day.

Candidates are strictly advised to cross-check all details printed on the admit card, such as roll number, candidate name, category, allocated exam centre, and reporting time.