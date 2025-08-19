NEET PG Result 2025 Declared at nbe.edu.in, Direct Link to Check Here

NEET PG Result 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 results today. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their passing status at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

To check the results, candidates must visit the official website and log in using their user ID and password.

Qualified candidates will now be able to participate in the counselling process to secure seats for postgraduate medical courses, including MD, MS, and PG Diploma programmes.

NEET PG Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website: nbe.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the 'NEET PG 2025' tab and click on the 'Result' link.

Step 3: Enter your login details when prompted.

Step 4: Your NEET PG result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check all the information carefully, including your roll number, and make sure to save a copy for future reference.

Step 6: If you notice any errors in your result, you must report them to the NBE authorities immediately.

About NEET PG Exam 2025:

This year, the exam was held in a single shift on August 3. The paper contained 200 multiple-choice questions in English, with four answer options each. Candidates were given 3 hours and 30 minutes to select the most correct answer for every question.