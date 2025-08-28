NEET PG Result 2025: NBEMS Releases Merit List For 50% AIQ Seats at natboard.edu.in, Check Details

NEET PG Result 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the results for the NEET PG 2025 All India 50 per cent quota seats counselling. The merit list is for admission to various postgraduate courses, including MD, MS, PG Diploma, Post MBBS DNB, DrNB (6-year courses), and NBEMS Diploma courses, for the 2025-26 academic session. Candidates can find the list on the official website at natboard.edu.in.

The merit list contains important details for each candidate, including their roll number, application ID, category, NEET PG score and rank, as well as their All-India Quota (AIQ) rank and category-wise AIQ rank.

Eligible candidates can view and download their NEET PG 2025 AIQ Scorecard from the NBEMS website until September 5, 2025. This scorecard, which is for those eligible for the All India 50 per cent quota seats, will remain available for download for a period of six months.

NEET PG AIQ Merit List 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Examinations' section and choose 'NEET PG'.

Step 3: Find and select the link for the 'NEET PG 2025 AIQ Merit List'.

Step 4: The merit list will open as a PDF on your screen.

Step 5: Use the search function (Ctrl + F) to easily locate your roll number or application ID.

Step 6: Finally, download and save a copy of the PDF for your records.

NEET-PG 2025 AIQ Scorecard: Details to Check

Your NEET-PG 2025 All India Quota (AIQ) scorecard provides three key rankings to help you understand your performance and eligibility for counselling: