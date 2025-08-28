Updated 28 August 2025 at 14:00 IST
NEET PG Result 2025: NBEMS Releases Merit List For 50% AIQ Seats at natboard.edu.in, Check Details
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the NEET PG 2025 AIQ merit list on natboard.edu.in. Candidates can download their scorecards until September 5. The list includes overall, AIQ, and category ranks.
NEET PG Result 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the results for the NEET PG 2025 All India 50 per cent quota seats counselling. The merit list is for admission to various postgraduate courses, including MD, MS, PG Diploma, Post MBBS DNB, DrNB (6-year courses), and NBEMS Diploma courses, for the 2025-26 academic session. Candidates can find the list on the official website at natboard.edu.in.
The merit list contains important details for each candidate, including their roll number, application ID, category, NEET PG score and rank, as well as their All-India Quota (AIQ) rank and category-wise AIQ rank.
Eligible candidates can view and download their NEET PG 2025 AIQ Scorecard from the NBEMS website until September 5, 2025. This scorecard, which is for those eligible for the All India 50 per cent quota seats, will remain available for download for a period of six months.
NEET PG AIQ Merit List 2025: How to Check
Step 1: Go to the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Examinations' section and choose 'NEET PG'.
Step 3: Find and select the link for the 'NEET PG 2025 AIQ Merit List'.
Step 4: The merit list will open as a PDF on your screen.
Step 5: Use the search function (Ctrl + F) to easily locate your roll number or application ID.
Step 6: Finally, download and save a copy of the PDF for your records.
NEET-PG 2025 AIQ Scorecard: Details to Check
Your NEET-PG 2025 All India Quota (AIQ) scorecard provides three key rankings to help you understand your performance and eligibility for counselling:
- NEET-PG 2025 Rank: This is your overall position among all candidates who took the NEET-PG 2025 exam. It shows where you stand compared to everyone.
- All India Quota Rank: This is your rank specifically among those candidates who are eligible for the All-India Quota counselling. It determines your eligibility for the 50% AIQ seats.
- All India Quota Category Rank: This is your position within your specific category (such as OBC, SC, ST, or EWS) among all the candidates from the same category who are eligible for AIQ counselling. This rank is crucial for category-specific reservations.
Published On: 28 August 2025 at 14:00 IST