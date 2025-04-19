NEET UG 2025 Admit Card Release Date Out, Here's When and How to Download

NEET Admit Card 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has confirmed the release date for the NEET UG 2025 admit card. The admit card for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be available for download by May 1, 2025. It can be accessed on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates will need to log in using their application number and password, or their date of birth, to access and download the admit card. Alongside the admit card, the city intimation slip will be released by April 26, 2025.

NEET UG 2025 Admit Card: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “NEET UG 2025 Admit Card” link.

Step 3: Log in using your application number and either your date of birth or password.

Step 4: Enter the security pin shown on the screen.

Step 5: Download your admit card and carefully check all the details mentioned.

Step 6: Print several copies for future reference.

On the day of the exam, candidates must bring a printed copy of their NEET UG 2025 admit card along with a valid photo ID, such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter ID, passport, or licence.

NEET UG 2025: Exam Date