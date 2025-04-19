UP Board Result 2025: UPMSP 10th, 12th Result Date and Time, Know How to Check

UP Board Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the Class 10 and 12 results in the third week of April 2025. The results will be declared online, and once available, students can check and download their scorecards by visiting the official websites at upmsp.edu.in and results.upmsp.edu.in.

Based on previous years' patterns, the UP Board is likely to declare the results after 20 April 2025 (tentatively). However, the official date has not been confirmed yet. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the results during a press conference at its headquarters in Prayagraj.

UP Board Result 2025: Websites to Check

The Uttar Pradesh Board results for Class 10 and 12 will be made available on the official result websites. Once released, students can download their mark sheets from the official portals given below:

upmsp.edu.in

results.upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Result 2025: Steps to Check

Step 1: Step 1: Go to the official website at upresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘UP Board Class 10 Result 2025’ or ‘UP Board Class 12 Result 2025’ as needed.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 4: Your UP-Board Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Review your result and download the online mark sheet.

Step 6: Collect the original mark sheet from your school later.

UP Board Result 2025: Passing Criteria