NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Out on mcc.nic.in, Here’s How to Check

NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the results for the NEET UG Round 1 seat allotment. If you participated in this counselling round, you can now check your result on the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Please note that the provisional results are for guidance only and are not final. Candidates should wait for the official NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Final Result to be declared before contacting their assigned college or institute.

NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official MCC website atc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the "NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result".

Step 3: A new page will open where you need to enter your login information.

Step 4: After submitting your details, your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and print a copy for future reference.

NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025: Details to Check

The Round 1 seat allotment result link is now active. When you access the result, you will see the following information:

Your Rank

The quota under which a seat was allotted

The college or institute you have been assigned

The course you have been offered

The category under which the seat was allotted

Your own candidate category

Advisory for Students: