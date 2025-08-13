NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Out on mcc.nic.in, Here’s How to Check

Updated 13 August 2025 at 19:18 IST
NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the results for the NEET UG Round 1 seat allotment. If you participated in this counselling round, you can now check your result on the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.
Please note that the provisional results are for guidance only and are not final. Candidates should wait for the official NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Final Result to be declared before contacting their assigned college or institute.
Step 1: Go to the official MCC website atc.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the "NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result".
Step 3: A new page will open where you need to enter your login information.
Step 4: After submitting your details, your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download the result and print a copy for future reference.
The Round 1 seat allotment result link is now active. When you access the result, you will see the following information:
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has advised that candidates should only go to their assigned institutes after the final results have been announced and they have downloaded their official allotment letter. Do not approach colleges based only on the provisional result.
Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj
Published On: 13 August 2025 at 19:18 IST