Updated 13 August 2025 at 19:18 IST

NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Out on mcc.nic.in, Here’s How to Check

The NEET UG Round 1 seat allotment results are out. Candidates can check their results, which include their rank, allotted college, and course, on the official website. Check details here.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Out
NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Out | Image: Pixabay

NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the results for the NEET UG Round 1 seat allotment. If you participated in this counselling round, you can now check your result on the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in. 

Please note that the provisional results are for guidance only and are not final. Candidates should wait for the official NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Final Result to be declared before contacting their assigned college or institute. 

NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025: How to Check 

Step 1: Go to the official MCC website atc.nic.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the "NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result". 

Step 3: A new page will open where you need to enter your login information. 

Step 4: After submitting your details, your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 5: Download the result and print a copy for future reference. 

NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025: Details to Check 

The Round 1 seat allotment result link is now active. When you access the result, you will see the following information: 

  • Your Rank 
  • The quota under which a seat was allotted 
  • The college or institute you have been assigned 
  • The course you have been offered 
  • The category under which the seat was allotted 
  • Your own candidate category 

Advisory for Students: 

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has advised that candidates should only go to their assigned institutes after the final results have been announced and they have downloaded their official allotment letter. Do not approach colleges based only on the provisional result. 

Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj

Published On: 13 August 2025 at 19:18 IST