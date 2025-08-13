RRB NTPC CBT 1 Graduate Result 2025 Soon at rrbcdg.gov.in, Know How to Check

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon publish the results for the RRB NTPC Graduate Exam 2025 on its regional websites. The results will be released as a PDF document listing the names and roll numbers of the candidates who have been shortlisted to move on to the next phase of the recruitment process.

To check your RRB NTPC results 2025, you'll need your user ID, password, and to complete a captcha verification.

The results will be published as a PDF file, which will list the names and roll numbers of the candidates who have been shortlisted for the next stage of the exam. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will also release the category-wise cut-off marks and individual scorecards for all candidates at the same time.

RRB NTPC Result News 2025: Vacancy Details

The RRB NTPC recruitment drive has 8,113 graduate-level positions available. The breakdown of these vacancies is as follows: 1,736 for Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, 994 for Station Master, 3,144 for Goods Train Manager, 1,507 for Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, and 732 for Senior Clerk cum Typist.

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to your regional RRB's official website.

Step 2: Find and click the result link for "RRB NTPC" on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login details on the new page that opens.

Step 4: Submit your details to view your result.

Step 5: Download and print a copy of your result for future reference.

About RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam 2025: