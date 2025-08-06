NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Revised Counselling Schedule Out at mcc.nic.in, Check Dates Here

Updated 6 August 2025 at 11:59 IST
NEET UG Round 1 Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has published an updated schedule for the NEET UG Counselling 2025. Candidates interested in applying for Round 1 can view the revised dates on the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.
Initially, candidates were meant to submit and lock their preferences by August 4, with the Round 1 seat allotment results expected on August 6.
The registration deadline for Round 1 has been extended until 3 p.m. on August 6, 2025. You can reset your Round 1 registration until noon on the same day.
Choice filling for Round 1 will be open until August 7, 2025. The choice locking window will be available from August 6 to August 7, 2025.
Step 1: Go to the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click the link for NEET UG Counselling 2025 registration.
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page where you need to complete the online registration.
Step 4: Once registered, proceed to pay the required application fee.
Step 5: After successful payment, click 'submit' and download the confirmation page.
Step 6: It's advisable to print a copy of the confirmation page for your records.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has directed all participating institutions under the All-India Quota (AIQ), including AIIMS, central and private universities, and BSc nursing colleges, to carefully check their provisional seat matrix for any inaccuracies.
In a separate update, the Committee has approved the NRI status for 188 applicants for the current round of counselling. These candidates had submitted their documents by email before the 3rd of August, and their eligibility was confirmed following a thorough review.
