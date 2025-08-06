NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Revised Counselling Schedule Out at mcc.nic.in, Check Dates Here

NEET UG Round 1 Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has published an updated schedule for the NEET UG Counselling 2025. Candidates interested in applying for Round 1 can view the revised dates on the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Initially, candidates were meant to submit and lock their preferences by August 4, with the Round 1 seat allotment results expected on August 6.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Important Dates

The registration deadline for Round 1 has been extended until 3 p.m. on August 6, 2025. You can reset your Round 1 registration until noon on the same day.

Choice filling for Round 1 will be open until August 7, 2025. The choice locking window will be available from August 6 to August 7, 2025.

NEET UG Round 1 Counselling 2025: How to Register

Step 1: Go to the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link for NEET UG Counselling 2025 registration.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page where you need to complete the online registration.

Step 4: Once registered, proceed to pay the required application fee.

Step 5: After successful payment, click 'submit' and download the confirmation page.

Step 6: It's advisable to print a copy of the confirmation page for your records.

MCC Mandates Seat Verification for AIQ Institutions:

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has directed all participating institutions under the All-India Quota (AIQ), including AIIMS, central and private universities, and BSc nursing colleges, to carefully check their provisional seat matrix for any inaccuracies.