NEET UG 2025 Topper List: Rajasthan’s Mahesh Kumar Tops AIR 1, Delhi Girl Secures AIR 5; Check Full List Inside

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the NEET UG 2025 results on Saturday, along with the list of top 100 scorers.

Candidates who appeared for the NEET UG 2025 can now download their scorecards from the official website neet.nta.nic.in. The final answer key, including revised solutions for all four paper sets (Set 45, 46, 47, and 48), was also released.

NEET UG 2025 Top 10 Toppers List:

Here is the list of the top 10 NEET UG 2025 rank holders,

Mahesh Kumar – Rajasthan

Utkarsh Awadhiya – Madhya Pradesh

Krishang Joshi – Maharashtra

Mrinal Kishore Jha – Delhi (NCT)

Avika Aggarwal – Delhi (NCT)

Jenil Vinodbhai Bhayani – Gujarat

Keshav Mittal – Punjab

Jha Bhavya – Gujarat

Harsh Kedawat – Delhi (NCT)

Aarav Agrawal – Maharashtra

Region-Wise Highlights of NEET UG 2025 Toppers

Delhi (NCT) contributed 3 candidates to the top 10: Mrinal Kishore Jha, Avika Aggarwal, and Harsh Kedawat.

Gujarat and Maharashtra followed closely, each with 2 candidates in the top ranks.

Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab each had 1 candidate among the top 10.

Top female candidate: Avika Aggarwal from Delhi secured All India Rank 5.

NEET UG 2025 State-Wise Performance

This year, over 22.09 lakh candidates appeared for NEET UG 2025, of which 12.36 lakh qualified. While this marks a slight decline from last year’s 13.15 lakh qualifiers, the total number of test takers was also higher in 2024 (23.33 lakh).

The highest number of qualified candidates came from Uttar Pradesh (over 1.70 lakh), followed by Maharashtra (1.25 lakh) and Rajasthan (1.19 lakh).

NEET UG remains the largest entrance examination in India, serving as the gateway for admissions to MBBS, BDS, Ayurveda, Unani, and Siddha undergraduate courses.

A total of 1.08 lakh MBBS seats are available across India, including approximately 56,000 seats in government medical colleges and 52,000 in private institutions.

Official Website to Check NEET UG 2025 Result: