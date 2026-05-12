NEET-UG 2026 Leak Probe: 10 Biggest Findings So Far From the Nashik-Haryana ‘Private Mafia’ Network

NEET 2026 Leak Probe: India’s biggest medical entrance examination has been thrown into chaos after the National Testing Agency (NTA) officially scrapped the May 3 NEET-UG 2026 exam amid mounting evidence of a massive interstate paper leak racket. What initially appeared to be scattered allegations has now snowballed into one of the most sophisticated exam fraud investigations the country has seen in recent years.

With the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) now leading the probe, investigators are uncovering a tech-driven underground network that allegedly operated across multiple states using encrypted messaging groups, shadow servers, courier insiders, and solver gangs.

Here are the 10 biggest findings from the investigation so far:

1. Nashik Emerges as the ‘Ground Zero’ of the Leak

Investigators believe the leak originated from Nashik, Maharashtra, where the question paper was allegedly accessed before reaching examination centres. Officials suspect a carefully coordinated operation rather than a last-minute breach.

Advertisement

2. Syndicate Used High-Tech Portable Scanners

Instead of low-quality mobile photos, the accused allegedly used high-definition portable scanners to create crystal-clear digital copies of the NEET paper. These copies were then circulated among select clients through encrypted Telegram and WhatsApp channels.

3. A ‘Shadow Server’ Was Created to Dodge NTA Monitoring

According to probe findings, the gang allegedly operated a secret “shadow server” on the outskirts of Nashik to avoid detection by the NTA’s AI-based monitoring systems. Investigators suspect the server masked suspicious activity within normal internet traffic.

Advertisement

4. Leased Internet Line Linked to Small IT Startup

The syndicate reportedly used a leased internet connection obtained through a local IT startup. Officials believe this allowed massive data transfers to take place without immediately raising red flags.

5. Courier Employee Under Scanner

A private courier staffer is being investigated for allegedly giving racketeers a crucial 30-minute access window to secure exam trunks while they were in transit. Investigators suspect this may have been the moment the paper was copied.

6. Key Accused Arrested in Indiranagar While Heading for Darshan

In a dramatic breakthrough, Nashik Crime Branch officials arrested Shubham Khairnar, a 30-year-old B.A.M.S. student from Nandgaon, in the Indiranagar area. Police reportedly intercepted him while he was on his way for darshan.

7. Suspect Allegedly Changed Appearance to Evade Arrest

Officials say Khairnar attempted to stay off the radar by changing his hairstyle and altering his appearance. However, officers tracked him down by matching his face with older photographs and digital surveillance records.

8. ‘Private Mafia’ WhatsApp Group Had Nearly 400 Members

At the centre of the operation was a secretive WhatsApp group named “Private Mafia.” Investigators claim the group functioned like a business network, with strict rules prohibiting members from forwarding leaked material in order to preserve its “market value.” Papers were also shared through Talegram channels.

9. Recovered ‘Guess Paper’ Matched Real Exam Almost Word-for-Word

One of the strongest pieces of evidence recovered so far is a so-called “guess paper” that investigators say mirrored the actual NEET exam with shocking accuracy. Nearly 60 questions including 90 Biology and 35 Chemistry questions allegedly matched the original paper down to punctuation marks.

10. Leak Travelled Through a Nashik-to-Haryana Distribution Pipeline

The probe has uncovered what officials describe as a full-fledged interstate distribution route. A master copy allegedly moved from Nashik to Haryana, where a doctor in Gurugram supervised the creation of multiple sets of leaked papers. These were then distributed across Andhra Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Telangana through local solver gangs and coaching networks.

The scale and sophistication of the alleged operation have stunned investigators. With suspected masterminds Manish Yadav and Rakesh Mandawaria already in custody, the CBI is now attempting to dismantle what officials are calling a shadow economy built around India’s competitive examinations.