NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak: Accused Shivraj Motegaonkar Moves Bail Plea, Court Issues Notice to CBI

New Delhi: NEET UG Paper 2026 leak case accused Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar has filed a bail application in the Rouse Avenue court. The court has issued notice to the CBI. The matter will be heard on July 15.

Motegaonkar runs a coaching institute in RCC Classes in Latur, Maharashtra.

Special Judge (CBI) Ajay Gupta issued a notice to the CBI on the bail plea of Motegaonkar. Senior Public Prosecutor Neetu Singh sought time to file a reply. Thereafter, the matter was listed for next week.

The court had extended the judicial custody of Motegaonkar and Prahalad Kulkarni till July 11. On the next date, the accused will be produced through video conferencing.

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Another accused, Dr Manoj Bhagwanrao Shirure, has also filed a bail application. The same is listed for the filing of the reply and hearing on July 14.

The CBI had alleged that Manoj Shirure had an active role in the NEET UG Exam Paper leak. He is very much part of Conspiracy.

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On May 18, the Rouse Avenue court had granted 9 days' custody of Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar to the CBI. He was arrested in Pune.

The CBI alleged that he is actively involved in Conspiracy of leakage of chemistry exam paper before the NEET UG Exam 2026. He runs an RCC Institute of Coaching in Latur, Maharashtra.

The CBI has alleged that Motegaonkar is involved in the leakage of the question paper and the distribution of the same in Conspiracy with other Accused persons.

It is alleged by the CBI that Motegaonkar provided a copy of the leaked exam paper to students. He leaked the chemistry exam paper before the examination.

The CBI had submitted that this accused had received the chemistry questions and answers of NEET 2026 on April 23, prior to the scheduled date of examination.

It was further submitted that the said leaked question paper has been found in the mobile phone of accused Shivraj Motegaonkar, who also provided the leaked question paper and answers to several persons.