NEET UG Admit Card 2025: NTA to Release Hall ticket by May 1 at neet.nta.nic.in, Know How to Download

NEET UG Admit Card 2025 Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET UG 2025 admit cards soon. Candidates who have registered can download their hall tickets from the official NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in.

To download the NEET UG 2025, admit card, students will need to log in using their application number, date of birth, and the security code shown on the screen.

After downloading the admit card, it’s important to check all the details carefully. Students must bring the necessary items to the exam centre, including a postcard-sized photograph and any documents listed on the hall ticket.

The admit card contains key information such as the exam centre name and address, personal details of the candidate, and important instructions and guidelines for exam day. It is essential to carry this document to the centre, as entry will not be allowed without it.

NEET UG Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG admit card link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in by entering your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Your NEET admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for the exam day.

About NEET UG Exam 2025:

The NEET UG 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on Sunday, May 4. The exam will start at 2:00 PM and end at 5:00 PM. It will take place across 522 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.