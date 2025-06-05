NEET UG Answer Key 2025 Objection Window Closes Today at neet.nta.nic.in, Know How to Raise Objection | Image: File Photo

NEET UG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the objection window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) today. Candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key must submit their objections through the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates who appeared for the exam on May 4 and wish to raise objections to the provisional answer key or response sheet must do so through the official website. Please note that the fee payment portal will remain open until 11:50 PM.

The provisional answer key was initially released on June 3. After that, NTA opened the objection window for students to submit their challenges.

NEET UG Answer Key 2025: Objection Fee

To challenge the answer key, candidates must pay a processing fee of Rs. 200 for each question. The fee can be paid online using a debit card, credit card, or net banking until 11:50 PM today. Please note that objections will not be accepted without successful payment of the fee.

NEET UG Answer Key 2025: How to Raise Objections

Step 1: Go to the official NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says, “Challenge Provisional Answer Key”.

Step 3: Log in using your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Select the question(s) you wish to challenge.

Step 5: Upload valid supporting documents for each challenge.

Step 6: Pay the required objection fee online.

Step 7: Submit your challenge and download the confirmation for future reference.

Note: Once the objection period ends, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will examine all the challenges submitted by candidates. A team of subject experts will evaluate each objection, and if any are found to be valid, the answer key will be updated. This finalised answer key will be used to prepare the NEET UG 2025 results.

Candidates should carefully review their answers before raising any objections and ensure that all necessary supporting documents are uploaded in the correct format. Objections without proper justification may not be considered.

About NEET UG 2025: