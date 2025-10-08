NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Out Today at mcc.nic.in, Know How to Check

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is scheduled to publish the NEET UG Round 3 seat allotment result today, October 8, 2025. Candidates who registered for this third round of counselling can check their allotment status on the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

The result determines the path forward for thousands of aspiring medical and dental students across India. Following the counselling schedule, candidates who have been allotted a seat are required to report to their respective colleges between October 9 and 17, 2025. Subsequently, the institutions will perform the verification of data for these joined candidates from October 18 to 19, 2025.

For this third round, a total of 139 additional seats has been incorporated into the process, with 42 seats added in Delhi (NCT), 25 in Gujarat, 15 in Haryana, 25 in Maharashtra, 25 in Punjab, and 7 in Uttar Pradesh.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to Check Round 3 Seat Allotment Result

Step 1: Go to the official MCC portal at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the main page, click the active link for the "NEET UG Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2025".

Step 3: You'll be taken to a new login screen. Enter the required details: your application number, password, and the security pin.

Step 4: Click 'Submit'. Your NEET UG Round 3 seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Carefully check the allotment letter. Download the PDF and take several printouts, as this document is essential for the reporting process.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Documents Required

Candidates allotted seats in the third round of counselling must have the following documents ready for admission: