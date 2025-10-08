Updated 8 October 2025 at 11:57 IST
UGC NET December 2025 Registration Begins at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Check Step-by-Step Guide to Apply Online
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened registration for UGC NET December 2025. Eligible candidates can apply now at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Check key dates, eligibility criteria, and application process.
UGC NET December 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the official announcement for the UGC NET December 2025 examination. If you wish to sit for the test, you can register online on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
The deadline for applications to the national-level eligibility test is November 7, 2025. This test is for candidates who want to apply for Junior Research Fellowships (JRF), Assistant Professor posts, and PhD admissions.
UGC NET December 2025: Application Fee
The application fees for the UGC NET December 2025 examination are structured by candidate category:
- General/Unreserved - Rs 1,150
- General-EWS/OBC-NCL - Rs 600
- SC, ST, PwD, or Third Gender - Rs 325.
UGC NET December 2025: How to Register
Step 1: Go to the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in or nta.ac.in.
Step 2: Find and click the link for the UGC NET 2025 application form.
Step 3: Register by filling in your basic information.
Step 4: Once registered, complete the application form.
Step 5: Upload the required documents, pay the application fee, and submit the form.
Step 6: Print a copy of your completed application form for your records.
About UGC NET Exam 2025:
The UGC NET (National Eligibility Test) exam determines eligibility for the Assistant Professor post, the award of a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), and admission to PhD programmes in Indian colleges and universities.
The UGC NET December 2025 examination, which covers 85 subjects, will be held as a Computer-Based Test (CBT). This national-level test is specifically used to assess suitability for the Assistant Professor role and to grant the Junior Research Fellowship in India.
