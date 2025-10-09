UK-India Educational Ties: Lancaster University to open Bengaluru Campus; Surrey Approved for Gujarat’s GIFT City

New Delhi: In a move set to significantly boost educational ties between the two nations, the University of Lancaster and the University of Surrey have received approval to establish new campuses in India.

The development was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at a meeting with UK Vice Chancellors in Mumbai. The British Prime Minister is currently on a two-day trade mission aimed at strengthening the partnership with one of the world's fastest-growing economies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the partnership between India and the UK is driven by "trustworthiness, talent, and technology".

9 UK Universities to Set Up Campuses in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that nine universities from the UK will open campuses in India. The PM also shared that the Gurugram campus of Southampton University has already opened, and the first students have enrolled.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed the milestone, stating: "I’m delighted that more Indian students will be able to benefit from a world-class British education in the near future - strengthening the ties between our two countries while pumping millions back into our economy and supporting jobs at home."

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson added that the new campuses "will give more young people the chance to benefit from a UK education, while delivering real returns for our universities at home." She noted that this expansion marks a key ambition of the UK's International Education Strategy to build long-term partnerships that drive mutual growth, innovation, and opportunity.

The Growing UK-India Education Network:

This latest expansion builds upon the UK's growing presence in India, following the University of Southampton, which opened a campus in Delhi earlier this year. Looking ahead, several other institutions, including the University of York, University of Aberdeen, University of Bristol, University of Liverpool, Queen’s University Belfast, and the University of Coventry, are set to open campuses starting next year.

The Vice-Chancellors of the newly approved universities emphasised their commitment to collaboration:

Professor Stephen Jarvis of the University of Surrey confirmed their new International Branch Campus at GIFT City, saying they are proud to be part of a "new wave of British university partnerships with India, using higher education as a powerful skills and research accelerator."