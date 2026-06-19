NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: From Hijabs to Water Bottles-What's Allowed? Check Full Guidelines Here
Ahead of the examination, the NTA has issued detailed guidelines regarding the dress code, permitted items and prohibited objects that candidates must follow on exam day.
- Education News
- 3 min read
New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET UG 2026 re-examination on June 21 at centres across the country after last month's examination was cancelled following the question paper leak.
Ahead of the examination, the NTA has issued detailed guidelines regarding the dress code, permitted items and prohibited objects that candidates must follow on exam day.
What Is allowed?
Transparent Water Bottles Allowed
According to the advisory, candidates will be allowed to carry transparent water bottles inside the examination hall.
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The NTA has also permitted students to carry their admit cards in transparent plastic pouches to protect them from rain and weather-related damage.
Candidates have been advised to ensure that only permitted items are brought to the examination centre to avoid inconvenience during security checks.
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Religious Attire and Articles of Faith Permitted
The agency has clarified that candidates may wear articles or objects of faith, including religious symbols, kalawas, turbans, hijabs and similar items.
However, candidates wearing such articles must report to the examination centre well in advance to allow sufficient time for thorough frisking and verification by examination staff.
Full-Sleeve Clothing Allowed, But Early Reporting Advised
While light clothing remains the preferred option, the NTA has stated that candidates may wear full-sleeve garments or woollen clothing if required.
Students opting for such attire have been advised to arrive at the examination centre early, as additional security checks may be conducted before entry.
Footwear Rules Candidates Must Follow
The NTA has recommended slippers and low-heeled footwear for candidates appearing in the examination.
Candidates wearing high-heeled shoes or footwear with thick soles may be subjected to additional screening and checks at the entry gate.
What Is Strictly Prohibited?
The examination authority has reiterated that no electronic devices will be allowed inside the examination hall. Candidates found carrying such items may face disqualification or other action as per examination rules.
Prohibited items include:
- Mobile phones
- Smartwatches
- Bluetooth devices
- Earphones and headphones
- Calculators
- Communication gadgets of any kind
Jewellery, Metallic Accessories Not Allowed
The NTA has also prohibited candidates from carrying metallic items and bulky accessories into the examination hall.
Items not permitted include:
- Heavy jewellery
- Metallic ornaments
- Large belt buckles
- Fashion accessories containing metal components
Candidates are advised to avoid wearing unnecessary accessories to ensure a smooth entry process.
All candidates will undergo mandatory frisking before being allowed inside the examination centre.
The NTA has urged students to reach their centres well before the reporting time, especially those wearing religious attire, full-sleeve clothing or footwear that may require additional checks.
With the re-examination set to be conducted under heightened security arrangements, candidates have been advised to strictly follow all guidelines to avoid delays and ensure hassle-free entry into the examination hall.