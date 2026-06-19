NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: From Hijabs to Water Bottles-What's Allowed? Check Full Guidelines Here

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET UG 2026 re-examination on June 21 at centres across the country after last month's examination was cancelled following the question paper leak.

Ahead of the examination, the NTA has issued detailed guidelines regarding the dress code, permitted items and prohibited objects that candidates must follow on exam day.

What Is allowed?

Transparent Water Bottles Allowed

According to the advisory, candidates will be allowed to carry transparent water bottles inside the examination hall.

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The NTA has also permitted students to carry their admit cards in transparent plastic pouches to protect them from rain and weather-related damage.

Candidates have been advised to ensure that only permitted items are brought to the examination centre to avoid inconvenience during security checks.

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Religious Attire and Articles of Faith Permitted

The agency has clarified that candidates may wear articles or objects of faith, including religious symbols, kalawas, turbans, hijabs and similar items.

However, candidates wearing such articles must report to the examination centre well in advance to allow sufficient time for thorough frisking and verification by examination staff.

Full-Sleeve Clothing Allowed, But Early Reporting Advised

While light clothing remains the preferred option, the NTA has stated that candidates may wear full-sleeve garments or woollen clothing if required.

Students opting for such attire have been advised to arrive at the examination centre early, as additional security checks may be conducted before entry.

Footwear Rules Candidates Must Follow

The NTA has recommended slippers and low-heeled footwear for candidates appearing in the examination.

Candidates wearing high-heeled shoes or footwear with thick soles may be subjected to additional screening and checks at the entry gate.

What Is Strictly Prohibited?

The examination authority has reiterated that no electronic devices will be allowed inside the examination hall. Candidates found carrying such items may face disqualification or other action as per examination rules.

Prohibited items include:

Mobile phones

Smartwatches

Bluetooth devices

Earphones and headphones

Calculators

Communication gadgets of any kind

Jewellery, Metallic Accessories Not Allowed

The NTA has also prohibited candidates from carrying metallic items and bulky accessories into the examination hall.

Items not permitted include:

Heavy jewellery

Metallic ornaments

Large belt buckles

Fashion accessories containing metal components

Candidates are advised to avoid wearing unnecessary accessories to ensure a smooth entry process.

All candidates will undergo mandatory frisking before being allowed inside the examination centre.

The NTA has urged students to reach their centres well before the reporting time, especially those wearing religious attire, full-sleeve clothing or footwear that may require additional checks.