NEET-UG 2026 Cancelled: Memes Flood Internet as Students React to NTA’s Re-Exam Announcement

New Delhi: Days after allegations of a massive paper leak in Rajasthan, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday officially cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3 and announced that the medical entrance test will be reconducted on fresh dates to be announced separately.

The decision came after investigative inputs from central agencies and law enforcement authorities reportedly raised serious concerns over the integrity and transparency of the examination process. The Centre has also referred the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a detailed probe into the alleged irregularities.

As soon as the announcement came, social media platforms were instantly flooded with reactions and memes from lakhs of students who had appeared for the examination.

Internet Reacts

The cancellation triggered a wave of reactions online, with many students expressing heartbreak, exhaustion and anger over having to prepare for the examination again.

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Several users also targeted the NTA, questioning the credibility of the examination system after repeated controversies around national-level entrance exams.

One shared a clip from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah showing the entire group sitting silently in the clubhouse looking upset.

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Second wrote, “Ek or pen milega free,” turning the situation into a humorous meme.

Third said, “NTA cheap agency laughing in corner but a hardworking NEET aspirants right now.”

Fourth commented, “Imagine giving up your entire teenage life for an exam system that can collapse because of one paper leak.”

Another said, “Beta tumse nahi ho payega.”

Seventh shared a shocked Spider-Man reaction image after the cancellation announcement.

Another wrote, “Students who put their lives on hold and cut everyone off for the last year just because of this exam:” alongside emotional reaction memes.

Why was NEET cancelled?

Meanwhile, NTA did not directly use the words “paper leak” in its official notice, the cancellation comes after Rajasthan Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) reportedly uncovered evidence suggesting a coordinated paper leak network linked to the examination.

Investigators allegedly found a handwritten “guess paper” carrying nearly 140 questions that reportedly matched the actual NEET-UG paper. Officials claimed the material included around 600 marks worth of questions out of the total 720 marks, including matching biology and chemistry questions and answer-option sequences.

Preliminary findings suggested that the material may have reached aspirants nearly two days before the examination.

MBBS Student Under Scanner

According to SOG sources, the alleged leak trail has been linked to an MBBS student from Rajasthan’s Churu district currently studying at a medical college in Kerala.

Investigators suspect the handwritten material was allegedly sent to an associate in Sikar on May 1 before being circulated through coaching-linked networks and career counsellors.

Officials further alleged that the material was sold for prices as high as ₹5 lakh two days before the exam, while the rates reportedly dropped to ₹30,000 a day before the test.

The Government of India has now referred the matter to the CBI for a comprehensive investigation into the allegations and possible leak network.

“NTA will extend full cooperation to the Bureau and will provide all materials, records, and assistance the inquiry requires,” the agency stated.

The investigation is expected to examine the alleged money trail, circulation of leaked material and possible involvement of intermediaries connected to coaching networks.

Re-Exam Dates Awaited

The NTA has clarified that fresh examination dates and revised admit card schedules will be announced through official channels soon.

The agency also stated that:

No fresh registration will be required

Existing application details will remain valid

No additional fee will be charged

Fees already paid will reportedly be refunded