NEET UG Results Declared: What If You Don’t Clear? Know How Many Times You Can Appear

While many students will move closer to their MBBS dream, some may not succeed this time. But there's no need to worry, you can appear again for the NEET UG exam. NTA allows unlimited attempts for NEET UG. However, candidates must be at least 17 years old to appear for the exam.



Earlier, when CBSE conducted NEET UG, the number of attempts was limited to three. This rule came in 2017, and there was also an age limit, only candidates below 25 years (for the General category) and 30 years (for reserved categories) could apply.



In 2018, the attempt limit was removed, but it still depended on the upper age limit. Then in 2020, NEET UG was conducted with no limit on attempts. From NEET UG 2021, the age limit was removed completely. Since then, candidates can appear for the exam as many times as they want.



Still, the minimum age rule remains. You must be 17 years old at the time of admission or must turn 17 by December 31 of the year you plan to take admission. Currently, there is no upper age limit.

