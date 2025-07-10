NEST 2025 Result Out at nestexam.in, Direct Link to Check Here

NEST Result 2025: The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2025 results have been officially declared today, July 10, 2025. The result link was activated at 2 PM on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their results by visiting nestexam.in.

To check the result, candidates need to log in to the official website using their registered ID and password. The scorecard can be downloaded, and students are advised to take a printout and keep it safe until the admission process is complete.

Candidates who qualify for the NEST 2025 exam will be eligible for admission to the Integrated M.Sc. programme offered by NISER and CEBS.

NEST Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official NEST website at nestexam.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link titled “NEST 2025 Result”.

Step 3: Enter your Login ID and Password to access your result.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save your scorecard for future reference.

Details to Check on Scorecard:

Your NEST 2025 scorecard will show the following details:

Your name

Roll number

Name of the examination

Marks obtained in each subject

Total marks

Qualification status (Qualified/Not Qualified)

About NEST Exam 2025:

The NEST 2025 entrance exam was conducted on June 22, and the answer key objection window was open from June 25 to 26.