AKTU UG, PG Even Semester Exam Dates Announced, Check Schedule Highlights Here

AKTU has released the schedule for UG, PG even semester exam. Highlights of the schedule and AKTU's official tweet can be checked here.

AKTU

 Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Uttar Pradesh has announced that the semester exam will begin in May 2022. The university released AKTU even semester exam schedule for the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students. The schedule highlights that the semester exams will begin on May 25 and will continue till June 15, 2022. To be noted that the exam will be conducted in offline mode. Since the exam will be conducted in offline mode, students will have to follow COVID guidelines. 

"The even semester exams for regular and carry over candidates will be conducted from May 25 to June 15, 2022 in offline mode at various exam centres across the state," AKTU notification stated

University released tentative exam centres

Recently, AKTU has released the tentative exam centres. Registered students who will be taking the exams can check the exam centres through the official website- erp.aktu.ac.in. Candidates should know that the AKTU earlier conducted the odd semester exams 2022 for regular and carry-over students between March 22 to April 6, 2022.

“In case of any query, students can send an e-mail to dcoe-a@aktu.ac.in on or before May 12, 2022,” the notice mentioned.

As per the notice released by the AKTU, “The even semester exams for regular and carry over candidates will be conducted from May 25 to June 15, 2022 in offline mode at various exam centres across the state.” The tentative exam centre details for the semester exams can be checked now on the AKTU ERP student login portal, erp.aktu.ac.in. “In case of any query, students can send an e-mail to dcoe-a@aktu.ac.in on or before May 12, 2022,” the notice read.

Candidates are hereby informed that these are the tentative exam dates. Report suggest that AKTU even semester exams will be conducted for all courses except second semester exams and candidates appearing for fourth year BTech and BPharm. For more details, one can go to the official website.

