All Govt, Private Schools In Punjab Closed Till July 13 Due To Heavy Rainfall

All government and private schools in Punjab has been closed till July 13 due to heavy rainfall. The education minister of Punjab, Harjot Singh Bains on Monday tweeted, " As per the directions of Punjab CM, Bhagwant Mann, all the government/aided/recognized and private schools of the state will be shut with immediate effect till July 13". Several regions of Punjab witnessed waterlogging and many roads and residential localities were inundated due to heavy rain since Sunday.

Schools shut in Punjab till July 13

Notably, according to the India Meteorological Department, light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely Western Himalayan Region, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Rajasthan during July 9-10.

Earlier, on Sunday Director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said, "Since Sunday morning Chandigarh has experienced heavy and continuous rainfall and there is a prediction for rainfall tomorrow as well. The significant rainfall and the weather forecast raise concerns regarding waterlogging and disruption in civic amenities in several areas of UT Chandigarh. Therefore, in view of the heavy rainfall and the weather forecast for the UT Chandigarh region, the management of the schools of UT Chandigarh, for the safety and security of the students and teaching/non-teaching faculty/staff, consider keeping their schools closed for classes on July 10-11.".