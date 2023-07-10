Last Updated:

All Govt, Private Schools In Punjab Closed Till July 13 Due To Heavy Rainfall

All government and private schools in Punjab has been closed till July 13 due to heavy rainfall, the education minister of Punjab tweeted on Monday.

News
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
chandigarh schools closed

Punjab's Patiala district was reeling under a flood-like situation following heavy monsoon rainfall, Image: File/ANI


All government and private schools in Punjab has been closed till July 13 due to heavy rainfall. The education minister of Punjab, Harjot Singh Bains on Monday tweeted, " As per the directions of Punjab CM, Bhagwant Mann, all the government/aided/recognized and private schools of the state will be shut with immediate effect till July 13". Several regions of Punjab witnessed waterlogging and many roads and residential localities were inundated due to heavy rain since Sunday.

Schools shut in Punjab till July 13

Notably, according to the India Meteorological Department, light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely Western Himalayan Region, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Rajasthan during July 9-10. 

Earlier, on Sunday Director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said, "Since Sunday morning Chandigarh has experienced heavy and continuous rainfall and there is a prediction for rainfall tomorrow as well. The significant rainfall and the weather forecast raise concerns regarding waterlogging and disruption in civic amenities in several areas of UT Chandigarh. Therefore, in view of the heavy rainfall and the weather forecast for the UT Chandigarh region, the management of the schools of UT Chandigarh, for the safety and security of the students and teaching/non-teaching faculty/staff, consider keeping their schools closed for classes on July 10-11.".

READ | All schools in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram closed on Monday due to rains
READ | IIT Madras Zanzibar Island admission process begins, 1st batch to begin in October 2023
READ | IIT Madras Zanzibar Admissions 2023: Check eligibility, courses, fee, exam pattern here
READ | Rain fury: Situation grim in Punjab's Patiala, floodwaters enter Rajpura thermal power plant
READ | Visva Bharti recruitment answer key out for lab attendant, LDC posts, direct link here

Get the latest updates on education-related news on Republic World here.

COMMENT