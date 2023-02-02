Amrita School Of Business Opens Application For Admissions To Its 2-year MBA Program

The Amrita School of Business (ASB) has opened applications for admissions to its two-year MBA Program and is inviting students to its five world-class campuses in four states across the nation. The Amrita Business School is ranked 27th in the Management category, according to the National Institute Ranking Framework. The institution provides a wide range of facilities to the students through its multi-campus structure that spreads over Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Amravati, Kochi and Amritapuri.

Amravati School campuses across India and their specialties

The Amravati Business School, in Bengaluru, offers a unique dual-degree MBA programme in collaboration with one of the top public universities in USA – The State University of New York at Buffalo. On completion, the graduand is conferred an MBA degree by the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and an MS degree in Business Analytics and Systems by the University at Buffalo. The campus also helps with career transitions through a part-time Executive MBA program tailored to suit working professionals.

“The programs here offer an extensive breadth of opportunities to students - not only in the Indian marketplace but also on the global playground - by providing gainful insights, hands-on skills and techniques, plus in-depth knowledge on topics of interest," says Dr. Manoj, Dean of the Bengaluru campus.

About 300km away in Coimbatore, the Amrita Business School has built a formidable reputation for itself as it is among the top 5% of the global B-Schools to be accredited with AACSB. An AACSB accreditation is the longest-standing recognition for educational centres, internationally, and the highest standard of achievement among business schools, worldwide. It is a voluntary, non-governmental process that includes a rigorous external review of a school's mission, faculty qualifications, curricula, and its ability to provide programs of exceptional quality.

Dr Nava Subramaniam, Dean of the Coimbatore campus explains, "The much-coveted AACSB international accreditation reflects the extraordinarily high standards that we maintain. In addition, we share a deep commitment to transformational benefits that business education and research can bring to the society".

In Amravati, the campus located in the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh, the Amrita Business School is said to be built on the cornerstones of sustainability and liveability over a 100 acres of campus, as a new and trend-setting model of education. It is equipped with a well-calibrated, future-ready curriculum, and driven by a distinguished faculty drawn from renowned academic centres.

The campus in Kerala's Kochi also stands apart for its personality-building orientation and its numerous community outreach programs. The institution claims to fulfil the growing need for socially conscious management, based on accountability and transparency that goes far beyond the perfunctory obligation to shareholders. Nearby is the Amritapuri campus which in a learning environment and experience encourages students to pursue and pick up - along with superior professional skills - an appreciation for deeper values that lead to a holistic development of business managers.

International faculty to assist students for new-age learning

To encourage knowledge expansion, free exchange of ideas, and wider perspectives, the Amrita Busines School has forged alliances with the University at Buffalo, in New York, and with the Oakland University, in Michigan, for its degree programs.

It also struck up Students Exchange and Research Collaboration with Deakin University, Australia, along with a Students Exchange Program with the University of Groningen, in Netherlands as well. ASB also facilitates faculty and student mobility under the European Erasmus Mundus Program. curated by Harvard Business School faculty.

“The members of the faculty - with their outstanding research profile, with their insights on the field of interest, and with the experience they have acquired from various world-class organisations - shape the careers of the future managers by empowering them with knowledge, skill and self-esteem,” says Dr. Raghu Raman, Dean of the Kochi, Amritapuri and Amaravati campuses.

With startup ecosystems and on-campus incubation centres, the ASB also promises to offer technological facilities, network and linkages, and co-working spaces alongside mentoring and advisory support to both student and alumni entrepreneurs.

With a corporate-ready workforce produced out of an industry-driven curriculum, it also offers opportunities to earn industry-relevant certifications from leading companies such as IBM, Microsoft, SHRM, SAP and Six Sigma. This has resulted in over 200 new-age companies scouting for talent from these campuses, readily placing 96% of the students in 2022, with salaries of upto Rs 19.63 LPA and an average of 10.32 LPA.

"When companies are onboard our alumni, they add and protect value to their organisation. They build institutional muscle. And they positively impact the results of their teams,” says Dr. Raghu Raman. “These employees make themselves the asset that distinguishes a company from its competition. And they make the organisation be, who they aspire to be."