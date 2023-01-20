Amrita School Of Engineering Opens Application For 2023; Check Details Here

The Amrita University - ranked A++ by NAAC, and as the 5th Best Overall University in India in the 2022 National Institution Ranking Framework (NIRF) - has announced the opening of applications to its engineering courses in five campuses – Bengaluru, Chennai, Amaravati, Coimbatore and Amritapuri.

Dare to Dream

Every year, the Amrita School of Engineering (ASE) admits a 3,500+ few thousand young men and women – over 3,500 of them, actually – into their campuses, choosing them because they stand out for a singular reason: they dare to dream. They are accepted because they dare to reimagine a world that was bequeathed to them.

And all through their years on the ASE campuses, they are carefully groomed to rebuild the world they inherited.

Rebuilding the World

It is this sense of purpose that drove the students of ASE, almost a decade ago, to deep-dive into smart grid technology, and to unearth sustainable solutions for our ever-growing energy needs. Their efforts finally succeeded in bringing solar power – safe and renewable – to the remote tribal village of Valaramkunnu in the Wayanad District of Kerala, lighting up the mountains and - in its wake - providing faster and more efficient access to educational resources, healthcare services and infrastructural development to the hill-dwelling population.

It is such empathy again, that moved Rajesh Kannan, a scholar at the Amritapuri campus, and his team of undergrad students to design affordable, gesture-based wheelchairs for the differently-abled and the elderly, making self-dependent individuals out of them and transforming their lives forever.

And during the pandemic – the defining health crisis of our time - what motivated a similar bunch of students at ASE to develop a hybrid drone system for long-range delivery of medical aid and other emergency supplies, was no different either.

More than just Engineers

At the Amrita School of Engineering, students pick up an undying zeal to reconceptualize the world around them. Beyond conventional learning, they acquire a perspective that makes them see themselves as engines of progress, as people who power the world into a new tomorrow.

The building up of this identity is linked to a human resource requirement. Top recruiters today look beyond basic competence and proficiency when they arrive at the campuses to hire fresh talent. They search for qualities such as big-picture thinking and hunt for personalities with game-changing skills – potential assets that can create lasting value, and that can accelerate the growth of their organization.

This is the chief reason why students from the Amrita School of Engineering are a coveted lot. In fact, over 200 new-age companies come knocking at the doors of Amrita School of Engineering every year. And remarkably, last year, over 92% of the students were readily placed in them - the likes of which include Cisco, Amazon, Microsoft, TCS Digital, Micro Focus, Intel and Metro – with salaries as high as Rs 56 lacs annually.

“These days, recruiters look beyond resumés. They search for stand-out traits such as enthusiasm and passion. They focus on team-playing abilities and skills. Amrita School of Engineering has an ecosystem that inflames your life passion so that you carry it with you wherever you go, and you radiate it wherever you are, workplace inclusive,” says Neelee Upadhyaya, alumnus of the school, and Software Developer at SAP Labs.

Future-proofed Curriculum

The curriculum at Amrita School of Engineering is constantly updated and well-calibrated. They have future-proofed their courses with a higher technological baseline, with an added thrust on specialized Industry skills, tech Innovation skills and algorithmic thinking skills.

Industry linkages are built into the courses. The results are startling: offers of internship stipend are known to be as high as INR 3.5 lakhs per month.

Additionally, the university acknowledges the growing significance of larger worldviews and wider perspectives that can bear upon contemporary educational programs. “Among Indian universities, Amrita offers unmatched global exposure, having struck up over 160 international collaborations for student exchange programs,” points out Eepsita Reddy, Technical Consulting Engineer at Cisco, and alumnus of ASE. “Each year, over 200 students are offered the opportunity to study abroad in for various programs,” she adds.

World-class Education for All

The underprivileged and the underrepresented sections of society deserve equal access and an equal right to world-class education as any other. This conviction lies at the core of the university’s belief system.

Therefore, with a view to empowering them, and removing any financial barrier to their academic and career goals, scholarships are open to qualifying students from all branches of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham for 85% of seats in the B Tech programs. They total up to an impressive amount of Rs 8.54.5 crores as financial aid being offered each year at the school.

Engineering is Imagineering

The school’s faculty is drawn both from renowned centres of excellence and from the world of practitioners of each discipline, bringing about a wholesome balance between academics and industry on the campus.

It also develops a pedagogical approach that is distinct from what is commonly found elsewhere, and which creates the environment that shapes engineers into the makers of tomorrow.

“Engineering touches everything we do. How we work, how we move, how we buy, how we learn, how we treat diseases, or even how we spend our time of leisure. It is how we advance into a tomorrow, that is conjured up today,” explains Dr Sasangan Ramanathan, Dean of the Bengaluru, Coimbatore, and Chennai campuses, when he is pressed to spell out the school’s viewpoint on what they teach. “It is how we reinvent the world we live in, creating what we would have never thought possible. Engineering is Imagineering,” he concludes.