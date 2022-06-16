Andhra Govt Signs MoU With Ed-tech Firm Byju's; CM Jagan Says 'poor Children Will Benefit'

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday signed an MoU with ed-tech company Byju's to provide quality education from classes 4 to 10 in all government schools. The Jagan Mohan Reddy government is also set to provide tablet computers to class 8 students.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “It will transform the lives of many poor children. The project is about handhold the government school children so that they pass out 10th and 12th CBSE exams with flying colours. It is the dream for all of us, and the partnership would strengthen it greatly," adding that the visual presentation and content enhancement would come through, starting from 4th to 10th class at government schools.

“Content available to private school children and those subscribed to the quality content would cost around Rs 20,000 to 25,000 per annum. Now it will be available to government school students for free. Further, the government also to give tabs so that digital experience and digital knowledge is available to the children,” CM Jagan further said.

In the same event, while interacting with the CM, BYJU’s CEO, Byju Raveendran said, “Our meeting happened a few days ago, and now we are signing MoU. Andhra Pradesh government is moving faster than a startup. It is commendable and unbelievable for a government to move at this phase. I am excited about the opportunity given to us. Government school students to get the same access to quality education, which their counterpart in private school is having.”

Andhra CM launches app for people to file corruption-related complaints

Earlier, CM Jagan launched the '14400' app on June 2, developed by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and is dedicated to people registering corruption-related complaints against the officials in the state. The app also aims to ensure fool-proof evidence to present before the court.

The ACB developed the app under the direction of the 49-year-old Chief Minister as many of these complaints could not be backed with evidence, leading to the case standing weak. Hence, to make it simpler for people, a sophisticated app has been designed to aid the people in reporting corruption.