AP Inter Exams 2022: May 11 Exam Postponed To May 25 Due To Cyclone Asani

AP Inter Exams 2022: First paper that was to be held on May 11 stands postponed due to cyclone Asani. The highlights of official notice can be checked here.

Ruchika Kumari
AP Inter Exams

AP Inter Exams 2022: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has announced that the examinations scheduled between May 11 and May 25, 2022, have been postponed. AP Inter 1st Year exams scheduled to be held on May 11, 2022, have been delayed due to Cyclone Asani. Earlier speculations were being made, however, it was confirmed to students after official orders were released on AP Inter Exams 2022 postponement.

Concerned students should know that all other exams, starting May 12, 2022, will be held as per schedule. There is no change in them. The official notification reads that the AP Inter Exam 2022 that was supposed to be held on May 11 will now be held on May 25, 2022.

Severe storm to reach coasts of Andhra's Kakinada & Vizag by May 11

Amid severe Cyclone Asani's slated landfall on the southern and eastern coast of India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that packing winds could go past 105 kph as it lay centred in Andhra Pradesh's Machilipatnam. Currently, the severe cyclonic storm is said to be moving towards the east coast, and impacts were recorded in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and adjoining West Bengal on May 10-11. The IMD notified that the cyclone will set off heavy rain to recurve in a north-eastward direction and weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm.

"It is very likely to move nearly northwestwards and reach Westcentral Bay of Bengal close to Andhra Pradesh coast by 11th morning," the IMD stated. 

AP Inter exams 2022: Instructions to be followed

  • Since the exam is being conducted in offline mode, COVID-19 instructions should be followed. Candidates should wear masks at all times and maintain social distancing. 
  • Candidates should stand in groups and should try to reach the exam venue well ahead of time. 
  • Candidates should bring a printout of the admit card to the exam venue. 
  • Before answering the questions, read the instructions mentioned on the booklet and the question paper. 
  • The use of electronic devices is not allowed. Anyone found in possession of such items during exams will be punished.

Follow these steps to download AP Inter hall tickets for 2022

  • Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official BIE website - jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on login to log in
  • Step 3: Enter the registration number and date of birth and click on view hall tickets
  • Step 4: Your AP Inter Hall Tickets will be displayed on your screen
  • Step 5: Check & download and take printouts for future use.
