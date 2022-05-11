AP Inter Exams 2022: May 11 Exam Postponed To May 25 Due To Cyclone Asani

AP Inter Exams 2022: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has announced that the examinations scheduled between May 11 and May 25, 2022, have been postponed. AP Inter 1st Year exams scheduled to be held on May 11, 2022, have been delayed due to Cyclone Asani. Earlier speculations were being made, however, it was confirmed to students after official orders were released on AP Inter Exams 2022 postponement.

Concerned students should know that all other exams, starting May 12, 2022, will be held as per schedule. There is no change in them. The official notification reads that the AP Inter Exam 2022 that was supposed to be held on May 11 will now be held on May 25, 2022.

Severe storm to reach coasts of Andhra's Kakinada & Vizag by May 11

Amid severe Cyclone Asani's slated landfall on the southern and eastern coast of India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that packing winds could go past 105 kph as it lay centred in Andhra Pradesh's Machilipatnam. Currently, the severe cyclonic storm is said to be moving towards the east coast, and impacts were recorded in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and adjoining West Bengal on May 10-11. The IMD notified that the cyclone will set off heavy rain to recurve in a north-eastward direction and weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm.

"It is very likely to move nearly northwestwards and reach Westcentral Bay of Bengal close to Andhra Pradesh coast by 11th morning," the IMD stated.

SCS ASANI lay centered at 2330 hrs IST, near lat 15.5°N & long 81.6°E, about 90 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam. It is very likely to move nearly northwestwards and reach Westcentral Bay of Bengal close to Andhra Pradesh coast by 11th morning. pic.twitter.com/oOoBVLZXyP — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 10, 2022

AP Inter exams 2022: Instructions to be followed

Since the exam is being conducted in offline mode, COVID-19 instructions should be followed. Candidates should wear masks at all times and maintain social distancing.

Candidates should stand in groups and should try to reach the exam venue well ahead of time.

Candidates should bring a printout of the admit card to the exam venue.

Before answering the questions, read the instructions mentioned on the booklet and the question paper.

The use of electronic devices is not allowed. Anyone found in possession of such items during exams will be punished.

