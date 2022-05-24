Bengaluru School That Told Alumni To Change Gyanvapi Mosque To Temple On G-Maps Backtracks

A private school in Bangalore came under flak after it allegedly sent a controversial email to its alumni urging them to change to name of 'Gyanvapi Mosque' to 'Gyanvapi Temple' on Google Maps. In the purported email, screenshots of which have been shared by the alumni on social media, New Horizon Public School (NHPS) issued step-by-step directions to revise the name of the site until Google officially updates the changes. The communication was reportedly sent by NHPS on Friday, May 20.

"Request to everyone. Please update on Google map as a Gyanvapi Temple instead of the Gyanvapi mosque. You are requested to do it and ask our Hindu brothers and sisters to do it till Google updates the changes," the purported email read.

"Please open the Google Map. Search for Gyanvapi Temple but you will see it as Gyanvapi mosque. Touch on /Click on - Suggest edit, Touch on - Change name or other details, write as "Gyanvapi Temple" and mention as "Hindu Temple". Submit it.", the email directed.

New Horizon Public School issues clarification

The Bengaluru-based school has issued a clarification on the controversy and has stated that the email was sent "without proper screening procedures". The school has maintained that it was an institution that "embraces diversity and fosters a safe and inclusive environment" for all students. "The issue is being handled at the highest priority", NHPS stated.

"As a school with an imposing history of over 50 years in the field of education, we have and continue to strive to impart holistic education to our students allowing them the freedom to make their decisions. We're an institution that embraces diversity and fosters a safe and inclusive environment for our students. That said, reports of the email sent out about disrespecting certain religious sentiments have come to our notice and the issue is being handled with the highest priority," said the school.