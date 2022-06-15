Bihar STET Exam 2022: State Govt Cancels Teachers Eligibility Test, Here's Why

Bihar STET Cancelled: Bihar government announced on Tuesday that the Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) Exam 2022 has been cancelled with immediate effect.

In a written letter sent to Bihar School Examination Committee, the Bihar Primary Education Director stated that the Centre is regularly conducting the CTET exams, so the department has decided not to conduct the STET exam in 2022.

Notably, this decision has been taken in view of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) which is conducted every year by the Central government.

In view of the same, the Bihar government decided that there is no need of conducting the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) separately from the state government as every year the central government is already holding the Teacher Eligibility Test. As per the letter from the Bihar Primary Education Director, the Bihar government stated that the decision will be taken after considering the need-based Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). The Ministry of Education has given the responsibility of conducting the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) to the Central Board of Secondary Education Delhi.

What is STET?

Every year, the Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) is conducted by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) to determine the eligibility of candidates as secondary level teachers (Class 9- 10) and higher secondary level teachers (Class 11- 12). Bihar STET exam includes two papers - Paper 1 (Secondary) and Paper 2 (Higher Secondary). In order to qualify for the examination, candidates are required to pass the written exam to become eligible for teaching posts in different schools under Bihar Government.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI/ Representative