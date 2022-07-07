Bihar Tuition Teacher Who Brutally Thrashed 6-year-old Student Arrested, NCPCR To Probe

Bihar Tuition teacher has been arrested for beating six-year-old in a coaching class. He has been arrested on the basis of video that was captured on his mobile camera. The video of the incident then went viral. The teacher had earlier beaten the six-year-old boy in the back with a stick. The teacher was suspended from the coaching class after the video of the whole incident went viral.

In the video which has enraged viewers, a child can be seen being brutally beaten up by a tuition teacher with a stick and then kicked and punched. The child was falling unconscious on the ground while pleading the teacher to stop. However, instead of stopping, the teacher then grabbed the child's hair and started kicking and punching him. This happened after the stick he was beating the innocent kid with broke into two.

ANI in a tweet mentioned, "Bihar: Tuition teacher Amarkant Kumar arrested for brutally thrashing 6y/o student Teacher thrashed the child after he witnessed teacher talking to a female student.Special team was constituted considering matter's seriousness: SSP Patna"

Bihar: Tuition teacher Amarkant Kumar arrested for brutally thrashing 6y/o student



Teacher thrashed the child after he witnessed teacher talking to a female student.Special team was constituted considering matter's seriousness: SSP Patna



(Pic 1,2,3: Screengrab from viral video) pic.twitter.com/II0X832l2E — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2022

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights took cognizance

The child who was beaten by the teacher was in trauma. SSP Patna MS Dhillon said, "National Commission for Protection of Child Rights had also taken cognizance. He has been arrested from Nalanda. The child was in trauma... now healthy & at his home with his parents."

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights had also taken cognizance. He has been arrested from Nalanda. The child was in trauma... now healthy & at his home with his parents: SSP Patna MS Dhillon — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2022

When was Bihar tuition teacher arrested?

The incident took place this week in Patna, Bihar. Report suggests that a teacher named Chhotu did this inhuman act on Saturday. All the students in the class were horrified by this beating. Notably, the video is from a private coaching institute, Jaya Classes Coaching Institute of Veer Oriyara, in Dhanarua of Masauri district, adjacent to Patna.