BPSC 66th CCE Final Results Declared: Sudhir Kumar Becomes State Topper, See Complete List

BPSC 66th CCE final results: The final result for the BPSC 66th Combined Competitive Examination has been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Wednesday, August 3. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the BPSC 66th Result 2022 by visiting the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in. Through this recruitment drive, up to 689 vacancies will be filled in the department.

BPSC 66th Final Results: Sudhir Kumar secures top rank

Sudhir Kumar from Vaishali district bagged the first position to become the state topper, and Ankit Kumar secured the second position in the 66th Combined Competitive Examination, followed by Brajesh Kumar, who stood in third place. A total of 685 candidates have been shortlisted for various posts, including DSP, District Commandant, Jail Superintendent, State Tax Assistant Commissioner, Sub Election Officer, Employment Officer/District Employment Officer, Sugarcane Officer, Probation Officer, District Minority Welfare Officer, Additional District Transport Officer, Municipal Executive Officer, Supply Inspector, Labour Enforcement Officer, Revenue Officer, Block Panchayat Raj Officer, and Rural Development Officer officer posts.

BPSC Result 2022: Here's how to check BPSC 66th CCE final results

Step 1: To check the final result for the BPSC 66th Combined Competitive Examination, candidates are required to visit the website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) - bpsc.bih.nic.in .

. Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the option that reads "BPSC 66th Result 2022."

Step 3: Now, candidates are required to enter their login credentials.

Step 4: Then, click on the " Submit " button.

" button. Step 5: Automatically, a PDF will open on the screen.

Step 6: Check the details mentioned on the BPSC 66th Result 2022 and click on download.

Step 7: Save a copy of the BPSC result for future reference.

Here's the direct link to check the BPSC 66th CCE Final Results PDF - CLICK HERE

BPSC 66th CCE Final Results

The selection procedure included three stages: preliminary, mains, and interview. A total of 1838 candidates were shortlisted for interviews after the main round and only 1768 candidates appeared for interviews, which took place from May 18 to June 22, July 5, and July 18, respectively. The Commission has prepared the final merit list based on the performance of the candidates in interviews and the main results. Candidates who have secured more marks have been given preference, followed by those who have secured higher marks in elective subjects. To break ties, candidates have been given preference in the merit list. In the case of two candidates of the same age, preference has been given to the candidates' names in the order of preference in Devnagri.

Image: Sourced/ Representative