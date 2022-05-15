BPSC Paper Leak: NIT Graduate, 3 Others Arrested By Bihar Police; Gadgets Seized

The Bihar Police on Sunday busted an organised crime gang in connection with the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam leak racket. Four people were arrested and a huge quantity of gadgets was seized from their possession.

According to Police's Economic Offence Unit (EOU), the gang was headed by Anand Gaurav alias Pintu Yadav, an engineering graduate. In 2015, he was arrested in connection with a teachers' recruitment scam in Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav, who is an alumnus of the National Institute of Technology, apparently took to crime for quick money. He is also wanted in a murder case in the Munger district, the EOU said in a statement.

Yadav was nabbed after Rajesh Kumar, one of the arrested persons who is employed as a clerk in the state's agricultural department, spilt beans on him.

Kumar (39) lived in a rented accommodation in Patna's East Patel Nagar from where a laptop, more than 30 SIM cards, 16 earphones and five pen drives have been seized, the EOU said.

Based on his tip-off, a residence in Lohanipur locality which was rented by Yadav was also raided. Police recovered Rs 2.92 lakh in cash, seven walkie-talkies and over 100 GPS devices.

Additionally, six bank accounts of Yadav in which more than Rs 12 lakh were deposited, were attached. Three more people- high school teacher Krishna Mohan Singh (41), Sudhir Kumar Singh (40) and Nishikant Kumar Rai (33), have also been arrested.

Earlier, the EOU had arrested four persons in the Bhojpur district where anomalies in conducting the preliminary exam at Veer Kunwar Singh College blew the whistles on the paper leak.

Candidates had complained that they got the question paper late and that some candidates were allowed to solve the paper inside a closed room and were permitted to carry their mobile phones along.