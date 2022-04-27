Last Updated:

CBSE Busts Fake Circular Related To Term 2 Exams Rules, Check Official Tweet Here

CBSE has busted fake news which is related to guidelines of term 2 exams. The fake news being circulated on social media can be checked here.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
CBSE

Image: PTI


CBSE term 2 exam: Central Board of Secondary Education, has busted fake news related to term 2 exams. A notice is being circulated all over social media which mentions certain guidelines that is to be followed at the time of the CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022. It also mentions about the regulations that is to be followed at the time of the exams ending. Attaching the picture of the notification, CBSE tweeted the notice which mentions that it is fake.

"The unused question papers should be packed immediately after the start of the exams. No candidate is allowed to enter the exam centre after 11:30 AM," reads the fake notice being circulated. 

CBSE board exam for class 10, 12 began on April 26

CBSE term 2 exam has commenced on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. This year, over 35 lakh students have got themselves registered to take class 10th or 12th board exams. Ahead of exams, the Board conducted a webinar of around 1-hour duration to teach functionaries on the preparation for the term 2 board exam and to clarify their roles in its administration. The CBSE board exam is being conducted in offline mode. Therefore all the COVID guidelines are being followed. It is mandatory to wear masks at all times, maintain social distance and use sanitizers whenever required. Check the official guideline issued by the Board.

CBSE Term 2 exam 2022: Check exam day guidelines here

  • As mentioned above, it is mandatory to carry hall ticket to the exam hall. Along with hall tickets, candidates should also not forget to carry their school ID card with them.
  • Students must note that they will have to reach the exam hall at least an hour before the exam time to avoid crowding at the centres. The CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2 exams in 2022 will be a two-hour examination that will be conducted between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm.
  • Students will be given an extra 20 minutes of additional time to read and go through the question papers. Invigilators will have to make sure that the reading time must be only used to read the question papers.
READ | Rahul Gandhi calls CBSE "Central Board of Suppressing Education" for modifying syllabus
READ | CBSE Term 2 exams 2022 begin tomorrow; Check important instructions here
READ | CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Exam begins tomorrow, here's how to download CBSE 12th admit card
READ | CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 exams to begin from April 26; Board issues important guidelines
READ | CBSE term 2 exam for class 10, 12 begins today, 35 lakh students to appear
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND