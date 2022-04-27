CBSE Busts Fake Circular Related To Term 2 Exams Rules, Check Official Tweet Here

CBSE term 2 exam: Central Board of Secondary Education, has busted fake news related to term 2 exams. A notice is being circulated all over social media which mentions certain guidelines that is to be followed at the time of the CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022. It also mentions about the regulations that is to be followed at the time of the exams ending. Attaching the picture of the notification, CBSE tweeted the notice which mentions that it is fake.

"The unused question papers should be packed immediately after the start of the exams. No candidate is allowed to enter the exam centre after 11:30 AM," reads the fake notice being circulated.

CBSE board exam for class 10, 12 began on April 26

CBSE term 2 exam has commenced on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. This year, over 35 lakh students have got themselves registered to take class 10th or 12th board exams. Ahead of exams, the Board conducted a webinar of around 1-hour duration to teach functionaries on the preparation for the term 2 board exam and to clarify their roles in its administration. The CBSE board exam is being conducted in offline mode. Therefore all the COVID guidelines are being followed. It is mandatory to wear masks at all times, maintain social distance and use sanitizers whenever required. Check the official guideline issued by the Board.

CBSE Term 2 exam 2022: Check exam day guidelines here