CBSE Invites Applications For Fresh Affiliations For Session 2023-24, Check Details Here

CBSE on February 14 released a notification related to submission of applications for fresh Affiliation under various categories. It is for the session 2023-24 in SARAS - reg. To be noted that the Central Board of Secondary Education implemented the School Affiliation Re-Engineered Automation System (SARAS) which is fully automated on March 16, 2021 for the session 2022-23. SARAS relies on self-certification from school.

CBSE in the official notification mentioned, "It was seen that a few schools are submitting incomplete / invalid documents, due to which the process gets delayed which defeats the purpose of automated system. Thus certain modifications have been made for processing the applications from the session 2023-24."

Docuemnts required for CBSE affiliation

The school seeking fresh affiliation shall proceed to apply by filling the details at KYC level (First Stage)

It is followed by uploading of mandatory documents in Part- A like:

No Objection Certificate

Recognition Certificate

Land Certificate

Building Safety Certificate

Fire Safety Certificate

Society/Trust/Company Registration

Application fee details

The school will have to fill the necessary details and upload the above mentioned documents. Along with this, they will also have to pay Rs.10,000/- (Rupees Ten Thousand only). In he next step, there will be a scrutiny of mandatory documents by the Board, and only if the mandatory documents meet the norms, the application will be considered valid and taken up for further processing.

Official notice reads, "In case of application whose mandatory documents are found correct, school will be informed (on progress panel/ sms) to proceed for filling up Part B and other details, make final payment of balance fees. The inspection team will be constituted immediately and within a month the school should be ready for inspection. The scrutiny at the first level will be done by using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and if the score obtained is more than the cut off value, no manual scrutiny will be done."

