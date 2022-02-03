COVID-19: Centre Issues Fresh Guidelines For Reopening Of Schools & Colleges: See Details

In view of the declining cases of COVID-19 observed across the country, the Centre and state governments have lifted various pandemic-induced restrictions and allowed schools, colleges, and educational institutions to reopen. The Union Education Ministry has issued a slew of guidelines for the reopening of educational institutions in various parts of the country.

The guidelines aim to ensure a smooth transition from virtual classes to physical classroom learning by preparing bridge courses, focusing on students who need extra interventions, ensuring that every student reads books beyond those in the syllabus, and implementing remedial programs. The states and union territories have been directed to follow the latest guidelines and add these modified rules to the existing standard operating procedures (SoPs) for the reopening of schools. "State and UT governments may decide at their level whether their schools are required to get the consent of the parents of the students attending the physical classes," they said.

Once the schools reopen, the grade-related syllabus should be undertaken only after the bridge course is completed, so the students can adjust to the changing school environment and not feel stressed and left out, especially those who did not have access to alternate means of education, according to the guidelines issued by the ministry of education.

The schools have been directed to pay attention to students who need "additional intervention" and have also asked states and UTs to take the necessary steps to prevent drop-outs.

Wherever states have amended their state Right to Education (RTE) rules to allow for detention in classes 5 and/or 8, they may consider giving relaxation from detention this year. This would go a long way toward preventing drop-outs. "States may like to keep a watch on the situation for any further consideration to prevent drop-outs until the pandemic-related situation stabilizes", the guidelines stated.

The guidelines also direct UTs to encourage stakeholders to avail the services of its "Manodarpan" program, which covers a wide range of activities to provide psychological support to students, teachers, and families for mental health and emotional well-being.

