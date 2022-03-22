CUET 2022: What Is A Central University? Check Full List Of Central Universities In India

CUET 2022 Exam: The registration process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) held by the National Testing Agency will commence in the first week of April 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the CUET 2022 by filling out the application forms and submitting them on the official website of NTA - nta.ac.in. Till now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the Common University Education Test (CUET, but the UGC chairman has said that it will take place in the first week of July 2022. The application process will be held online and start in the first week of April 2022.

What is a Central University?

Central University, also known as the "Union University" in India, is controlled and run by the Department of Higher Education in the Ministry of Education. Central Universities are those universities that are established by an Act of Parliament, and these universities have been classified under the Centre (Union Government). The list of central universities published by the UGC comprises 54 central universities. In all of the Indian states excluding Goa and the union territories, there are central universities including in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Puducherry.

It is pertinent to mention here that every year, central universities hold a Common University Entrance Test to select eligible students for admission to central universities across India. According to UGC, this time CUET will begin in the first week of July 2022 for UGC, and the entrance test for undergraduate admission in central universities will be held in the same week.

Check the full list of central universities in India

Notably, there are 45 central universities in India. To know more about CU, students can click on the official website - CLICK HERE.

CUET 2022: Check top 10 Central Universities in India

Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi Banaras Hindu University, Uttar Pradesh Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi University of Hyderabad, Telangana Aligarh Muslim University, Uttar Pradesh University of Delhi, Delhi Tezpur University, Assam Pondicherry University, Pondicherry North-Eastern Hill University, Meghalaya Visva Bharati University, West Bengal

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative