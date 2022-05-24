DCW Chairperson Makes Surprise Visit To MCD Schools, Calls Them 'Ghost Bungalows'

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal, along with other members made a surprise visit to the MCD schools on May 20 and May 21, 2022. Post completion of her visit, she issued a statement that the MCD schools were like ghost bungalows. The move came after the recent molestation of girl students at a school run by the MCD. After the visit chairperson said, "MCD is running ghost bunglows in the name of MCD schools". Further talking about the safety of school building, she said that the buildings are unsafe and there are no security guard & CCTV.

During the visit, they found used syringes, cigarette butts and alcohol bottles on the playground and other areas in the premises of those schools. Reports suggest that the inspection was conducted in Bhai Mandeep Nagpal Nigam Vidhyalaya, Aruna Nagar (North), Nigam Pratibha Sah Shiksha Vidhyalaya, Kewal Park (North), Purvi Dilli Nagar Nigam Pratibha Vidhyalaya, Mustafabad (East), Dakshini Dilli Nagar Nigam Prathmik Sah Bal Balika Vidhyalaya, Sanjay Colony, Bhati Mines (South).

DCW Chairperson said, "On receiving complaints, decided to inspect Delhi's #MCDSchools .. See photos of this school.. The school building is dilapidated and can collapse at any time, 800 children are studying in such a school too. In school, addicts smoke charas, cigarettes, tobacco and liquor."

शिकायतें मिलने पर दिल्ली के #MCDSchools का निरीक्षण करने का निर्णय लिया.. इस स्कूल की तस्वीरे देखें.. स्कूल की बिल्डिंग जर्जर है और कभी भी गिर सकती है, ऐसे स्कूल में भी 800 बच्चे पढ़ रहे हैं. स्कूल में नशेड़ी चरस, सिगरेट, तम्बाकू और दारू पीते हैं.



— Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) May 23, 2022

"I am shocked to see the hopeless conditions at these MCD schools. These schools are horror houses where students and teachers are extremely unsafe. MCD is running schools where girls are forced to defecate in the open! So much so for the Total Sanitation Campaign!," said Maliwal.

No proper toilets for girls

To be noted that it is mandatory to have separate toilets for boys and girls in any school be it government or private. However, the chairperson noticed that there were no proper toilets for girls and also no cleanliness have been observed in schools. She said that the MCD is playing with the lives of students

Report to be submitted within a week

The chairperson has issued a notice to MCD Commissioner regarding this. She asked him to make proper arrangements, timelines, inspection report. The commissioner has been asked to submit a report within a week. The Commission has also demanded urgent improvements in the situation and actions against the officials responsible for the dismal condition of schools.

Chairperson shared the visuals through a Tweet thread