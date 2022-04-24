Delhi Govt To Set Up 'Hobby Hubs' In Government Schools, Invites NGOs To Participate

Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government has announced that it will be setting up free 'Hobby Hubs' in government schools. It has been decided with the aim of promoting extracurricular activities among school children. The state government has also announced that any of private entities such as NGOs or individuals will be allowed to provide free training to school students for extracurricular activities.

DoE invites applications for taking part in programme

The Directorate of Education, through a circular, has announced that it is inviting applications from NGO’s and private academies to take part in the programme. They are expected to provide training to school students in extracurricular activities such as music, dance, art, and craft, etc. NGOs as well as other private entities who are interested in participating should make sure to apply by May 6, 2022. It has to be submitted on the official website of the Delhi Directorate of Education at edudel.nic.in

“Academies, individuals, NGOs will have to provide free of cost training to students of the schools of Directorate of Education,” reads the official circular issued by the Delhi DoE.

Hobby hub training sessions fee details

The state government has announced that the fee for the hobby hub training sessions can only be charged from Private students. The only condition is that 50 percent of the students which are receiving training should be enrolled in government schools. “Students of the school concerned shall not be denied admission into the hobby classes being provided in their own school, even if the number of government school students exceeds 50% of total students enrolled,” the circular further reads.

“Students who may not have any immediately identifiable interests may be encouraged to explore hobbies as well. Assistance can be taken from EVGCs to identify the aptitude of students,” read the scheme guidelines.

About hobby hub

Students will be taking the session in single shift after school hours. The objective of the programme is to give extracurricular training to students and give them exposure in fields like Dance, Theatre, Music, Arts, Technical and Literary skills, and more. For the 2022-2023 academic session, this project will only be implemented in single shift government schools. The idea is to make optimum use of school infrastructure and to use it after school hours to promote these extra-curricular activities.