Delhi Schools To Resume Physical Classes With 100% Capacity From April 1: CM Kejriwal

In view of the declining cases of COVID-19 across the country, state governments and the central government have lifted COVID-related curbs that include the reopening of offices, schools, educational institutes, and other public spaces. The Delhi government has also announced that all the schools in the national capital will be reopened from next month and offline classes will be held in schools and colleges. On Twitter, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Schools to function fully offline from April 1. As the situation improves and people face hardship due to job loss, DDMA will lift all restrictions. With this decision, physical classes from nursery to class 12 will staDelrt on April 1, 2022, with minimum COVID restrictions."



All shud continue following Covid Appropriate Behaviour. Govt will keep strict watch — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 25, 2022

Delhi schools to resume offline classes from April 1: CM Kejriwal

Along with the school's reopening announcement, Kejriwal has also announced that "fines for not wearing masks have been reduced to Rs 500". Earlier, the Delhi government had imposed a fine of Rs 2000 for not wearing masks in public places. Kejriwal has also asked everyone to continue following COVID's appropriate behaviour and said the government will "keep a strict watch." This decision came after the District Disaster Management Authority, DDMA, held a meeting to discuss the current COVID situation.

It is to mention here that schools in the national capital were earlier reopened in all grades, but due to the COVID situation, students were allowed to continue learning in hybrid mode, and there was no compulsion from schools to conduct physical classes, and only classes 9 to 12 were held in physical mode. Meanwhile, Delhi reported a total of 556 fresh COVID cases, and the positivity rate stood at 1.10 percent, as per the Health Department. In the last 24 hours, a total of six death cases have been reported in the national capital.

Schools in the city were briefly reopened only to close on December 28 last year after the third wave of the COVID, fueled by the Omicron variant, arrived in the country. Earlier, the central government had mandated parental consent for students to physically attend classes, but it has now dropped the clause. However, the Delhi government has decided to continue with the same norm, and school authorities have been allowed to make decisions on the number of students they want to accommodate based on their infrastructure, keeping in mind COVID protocols.

(Image: ANI/ PTI)