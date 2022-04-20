Delhi Schools Will Not Be Closed, Special SOPs To Be Followed: DDMA

Amid the spike in COVID cases in the national capital- Delhi, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has taken a decision regarding the functioning of offline schools. With the rising number of COVID infections in Delhi among school students and teachers, it was expected that DDMA might order the closure of the schools again. However, in the crucial meeting held today, April 20, DDMA has decided to keep the schools open. However, fresh guidelines and SOPs will be shared by the authority considering the prevailing COVID situation in Delhi.

Masks are compulsory, fine of Rs 500 for violators

DDMA has ordered to make wearing masks compulsory in public places. A fine of Rs 500 has been reimposed for violators. As per the city health department data, Delhi is witnessing a spike in new infections with the positivity rate registering a nearly three-fold rise between April 11 and 18. According to the health bulletin of the Delhi government, the national capital Tuesday recorded 632 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

Delhi DDMA Meeting: Highlights of fresh guidelines

All students and staff of Delhi Schools have to wear masks at all times and ensure full compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols. Everyone has to wear masks and follow COVID-19 safety protocols in public places. Detailed COVID guidelines and SOPs are expected to be prepared after discussing with experts.

School students and teachers infected with Coronavirus

Schools in Delhi were reopened for students in March 2022 after a gap of almost two years due to the pandemic. Fresh COVID cases were reported among students and teachers who were attending offline schools this month. As per experts, closing schools again can harm the studies further. Earlier this month, Manish Sisodia had said that the schools have been ordered to close even if a single student tests positive on the school premises. On April 14, over 300 fresh Covid cases were reported in Delhi. The previous guidelines dated April 15 highlighted that the schools in the capital have been ordered to close the wing or the complete school in case a student, teacher or staff is found COVID positive. In case any positive case is reported, schools will have to follow COVID protocol and guidelines and inform DoE. The guidelines also mention that students, teachers and other staff members must wear masks at all times. It has also been advised for regular washing of hands and social distancing measures to continue. However, a final decision will be taken today in the DDMA meeting.