'Don't Kill Curiosity': PM Modi's Invaluable Advice For Teachers On 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded the yearly Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 event by advising teachers that "students consider their guidance invaluable hence it is encouraged to be absolutely sure before answering any query raised by the students.”

Teachers should not kill students’ curiosity: PM

PM Modi further talking about students’ curiosity, said that teachers “shouldn’t kill it.”

“If the student is asking questions to teachers, it doesn’t mean that he/she is testing the teacher, it means the student is curious, try to promote it as that curiosity can make his life,” he said.

“And if you (teacher) are unable to answer the question raised by the student, tell them that the question is very good and answering it in a hurry would not be fair and this can be answered tomorrow when we can sit together and discuss this,” the PM said.

“Meanwhile you can study the answer. Praise the student for asking it. Tell him that the question was really good and how did he come up with this question at such an early age” he added.

From time management to handling pressure, PM answers it all

With the exam season around the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with school children, parents, and teachers. From time management to dealing with pressure, the Prime Minister gave several pieces of advice on the daily struggles of student life.

The program was witnessed by over 2,400 students at the location and around 38.80 lakh students virtually from 155 countries.

While addressing many such issues, the Prime Minister also talked about malpractices and stated that sometimes schools and tuition teachers enable such malpractices in the exams.

“Some schools or teachers who run tuition classes feel that their students should pass with flying colors… So sometimes they help them or guide them to cheat,” the Prime Minister asserted.