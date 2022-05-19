DU Placement 2022: FMS Student Gets Highest CTC Of 58 Lakh P.a, Check Placement Highlights

FMS DU Placement 2022: Recently, the Faculty of Management Studies of Delhi University has ended the final placement for the 2020-22 batch and summer placement for the 2021-23 batch. This year, the highest salary offered is Rs 58 lakh per annum, and average CTC is around Rs 32.4 lakh per annum. FMS Delhi statement highlights that 10 per cent of the average salary offered during placement was Rs 54.5 lakh per annum, over 90 per cent was above Rs 20 lakh per annum, 25 percent above Rs 48.4 lakh per annum and 50 percent were at Rs 40.78 lakh per annum.

FMS Delhi placement: Offers for freshers

This year, the freshers observed an increase of 24 percent in their salary offered. Report also highlights that a total of 110 candidates have been placed. Out of them, 51 students had a year's experience, while the rest had experience varied from one to three years.

Summer internship drive

The average stipend offered to 2021-2023 batch was Rs 2.62 lakh. The top 10 percent average stipend offered was Rs 3.7 lakh, top 25 percent was Rs 3.36 lakh and top 50 percent stood at Rs 3.13 lakh290 students got the offer and placement witnessed a 72 percent increase in the job offers. The companies- Amazon, American Express, EXL, Avendus, Axis Bank, Bharti Enterprises, Adani, Amazon, Asian Paints, Byju’s, Coca Cola, Dabur, Dr Reddy’s, Adobe, Citibank, Crisil, Accenture Strategy, Adani, AON, Bain and Co, Boston Consulting Group, Capgemini E.L.I.T.E, Deloitte and others took part in the placement process.

DU Recruitment 2022: Rajdhani College Invites Applications For 90 Asst Professor Posts

Rajdhani College, University of Delhi is inviting applications from eligible candidates for Assistant Professor posts. The recruitment link has been activated on April 24 and the deadline to apply ends on May 21, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts is till May 21, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 90 posts will be filled. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of Rajdhani College on rajdhanicollege.ac.in by following the steps mentioned here.