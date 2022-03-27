Engineering Outlook 2022: Computer Science Top Preference Among Engineering Aspirants

Engineering Outlook 2022: It has come to the fore that a maximum number of students have an inclination towards pursuing a career in computer science or CS. According to a report by InfoEdge (India) Ltd.'s Shiksha.com, after the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, there has been a large variant in the shift in engineering applicants' preferences and choices. Students are now mainly focused on appearing for admission exams rather than entrance exams, leading to a dip in the number of entrance tests. Notably, students are now choosing to study in their native places rather than going to metro cities to avoid the problems they faced during the lockdown period.

Computer science top preference among Engineering aspirants

In an engineering outlook shared by Siksha.com, except for South India, the average number of engineering entrance exams last year decreased across the country, and the weighted average of entrance exams in South India grew by 6% from 2020 to 2021. while the percentage of students taking only one entrance exam in North and Central India increased by 35% and 45%, respectively, in 2021. This number declined by 10% in South India. Candidates from West, Central, and South India favoured colleges in their hometowns over metro cities and other states. Students from North India continue to favour metropolitan cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.



Notably, it was also observed that, among all other specialized courses, Engineering in Computer Science was the most popular choice among students. Due to the COVID pandemic, there has been an upward shift in the job market and in technology-driven businesses as their standing has gone up by around 28% since 2019. As compared to the previous year, other specialization preferences remained unchanged, except for mechanical, electrical, and civil engineering specializations, which saw a slight downfall.

While courses like Agricultural Engineering, Biological Engineering, Electrical and Instrumentation Engineering, Metallurgical Engineering, and Mining Engineering have been emerging engineering specialties in recent years, According to the reports, student ratings and placement statistics, as last year, were the most essential factors for students while evaluating BTech colleges, followed by college rankings and fees. Students in northern India focused more on college placements than college reviews. While it was recorded that students spent more time checking the college galleries and alumni success stories in 2021, this could possibly be due to COVID-19 lockdowns. because students frequently inquire about available programs, admission requirements, and college-related Q & A.



Mr Vivek Jain, Chief Business Officer, Shiksha.com and Naukri FastForward commented, "Due to the ongoing pandemic situation, students' preference in choosing Engineering colleges has changed. Although placement and student review still weigh significantly high, students are now unwilling to relocate. Our survey shows that students from different parts of India are choosing colleges in nearby large cities. Though students are inclined towards search engine results, we are also witnessing a substantial uptick in online listing sites and official college websites.”

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)