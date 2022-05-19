First-ever IIT In Foreign Land To Be Set Up In Jamaica Under NEP: President Kovind

Under the National Education Policy (NEP), India will establish the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) in the Caribbean island nation of Jamaica. With this move, India will set up its first-ever IIT in a foreign land, said President Ram Nath Kovind, who is on a four-day visit to the island nation. On Wednesday, President Kovind also addressed the state banquet hosted by the Governor-General of Jamaica. During his address, he said, "India is poised to become a knowledge economy that creates, disseminates, and utilises knowledge to promote growth and development." He further added, saying, "Under our National Education Policy released in 2020, India is planning to start new Indian Institutes of Technology abroad. I am happy that Jamaica is one of the first countries to express interest in hosting an Indian Institute of Technology," he said in his address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament of Jamaica.

India is ready to partner with Jamaica and share its technical skills, knowledge and expertise which could transform Jamaica's education and businesses. pic.twitter.com/zTRpQeDPmy — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 17, 2022

"We must get our young minds to work jointly in several fields like artificial intelligence and robotics, Jamaican traditional medicine and Ayurveda, and in building together a climate-smart world. We must capture their imagination and energy to build a society that is prosperous, progressive, and peaceful, "

The President noted that India's National Education Policy opened up specialised technical courses in premier Indian colleges and universities for foreign students. He further said that students from Jamaica should take advantage of this opportunity. "Jamaican students should take advantage of this opportunity to study at some of the best institutions respected globally, charging only a fraction of the cost compared to western institutions," he said. Notably, Kovid is the first-ever Indian president to visit Jamaica. On this visit, he is accompanied by his wife, India’s first lady, Savita Kovind, and daughter Swati Kovind. Union Minister Pankaj Chowdhary, Lok Sabha MP Rama Devi, Satish Kumar Gautam, and Secretary-Level Officers have also accompanied the President.

Image: ANI