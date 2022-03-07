Google India Girl Hackathon 2022: Google Invites Applications, Check Eligibility & Dates

Google India girl hackathon: Google India has announced that it is accepting applications from ‘women coders’ to participate in Girl Hackathon 2022. In the google India hackathon, the female students studying computer science and allied courses can get themselves registered. The registration needs to be done through teams of three. Registration needs to be done through the official website of Girls Hackathon buildyourfuture.withgoogle.com.

Google hackathon: Who can participate ?

This programme is open to all women students pursuing undergraduate or postgraduate degrees in computer science and/or related circuit branches

It will be conducted between March 19, 2022 and April 30, 2022

Registration can only be done in teams, and declaring a ‘team leader’ at the time of registration is necessary

Another criteria is that participants must be from the same campus only. Student teams with members from different campuses will be allowed to participate only if random selection is opted and the decision will be made by the Google team on a need basis.

In the first round, all participants will have to participate in the Google Online Challenge. It will be a coding challenge that will assess participants online in the areas of coding/puzzles on March 19, 2022. It has already been announced that the results for GOC and the groups advancing to the next round will be announced on March 24, 2022.

The second is design document round. It will consist of a tech theme/challenge (it being ‘Future of Learning’ this year) that requires innovative solutions. Applicants who will advance from the GOC round will get a design document sample with the theme. Applicants are advised to make a copy of the document and use the same to build their pitch.

