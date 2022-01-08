Gujarat Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut Till Jan 31 Amid Omicron Scare

In view of the rising cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, several states have imposed COVID-related measures, including the closure of schools and offices. The Gujarat government has also announced that classes 1 to 9 will be closed till January 31, 2022. As per the latest orders issued by the Gujarat government, there will be no physical classes/offline classes for students studying in Classes 1 to 9. The state has also imposed COVID-related restrictions and has asked coaching centers to operate at 50% capacity. Meanwhile, the state's neighboring Diu had already announced the closure of schools for primary, pre-primary, and classes 1 to 8.

Gujarat schools closed for classes 1 to 9, Coaching classes allowed with 50% capacity

COVID cases in Gujarat crossed the 5000 mark on Friday, with Ahmedabad and Surah having the maximum number of COVID cases. However, the state has not reported even a single Omicron case, and the fear of a possible third wave continues to be there as pressure increases on the healthcare system. Gujarat is likely to shift back to online classes till the COVID situation across the state is under control.

Meanwhile, there has been no official announcement regarding the change in the schedules of college and high school entrance and competitive exams. However, Gujrat has imposed a night curfew while other places, such as gyms, spas, and restaurants, are allowed to function at 50% capacity. Meanwhile, several other states, including West Bengal, Delhi, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and others, have ordered school closures or reductions in capacity to 50%

