GUJCET 2022 To Be Conducted On April 18: Check Pattern And Exam Day Guidelines Here

GUJCET 2022 exam: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is gearing up to conduct the GUJCET 2022 exam. The exam will be conducted on April 18 and the admit cards for Gujarat Common Entrance Test has been released. The hall tickets have been uploaded on the official website gujcet.gseb.org and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. In order to download the admit cards, candidates should be ready with their mobile numbers/ email addresses and date of birth. Every year the GUJCET is conducted for shortlisting candidates for admission to degree and diploma programmes in engineering and pharmacy courses in Gujarat colleges. The GUJCET 2022 guidelines, exam pattern, steps to download admit cards have been mentioned below.

The board has also activated the application correction window link. The deadline to make changes in application will end on April 18, 2022. Applicants need to send their requests by post or by visiting the GUJCET cell, Gandhinagar with the necessary documents in person.

GUJCET 2022 Paper Pattern

Every year, the GUJCET is held for two papers. The first paper is for Physics and Chemistry and the second for Mathematics. The duration of the Physics and Chemistry paper is 120 minutes and the duration of Mathematics paper is 60 minutes. Candiadtes can take the exam in any of the three languages- Hindi, English or Gujarati. The number of questions for every subject has been divided equally- Maths (40), Physics (40) and Chemistry (40) and the candidates will be awarded one mark for every correct answer, and 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

GUJCET 2022: Important Guidelines to be followed