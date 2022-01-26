Haryana Schools To Reopen For Classes 10-12 On Feb 1, Check COVID Guidelines Here

Haryana schools reopening: Haryana schools will be reopened for classes 10, 11, and 12 from February 1, 2022. This decision will be applicable to both government as well as private schools. It was announced by the Education Minister Kanwar Pal. State Education Minister took to Twitter to announce the same. He tweeted, "Haryana government has decided to open schools for classes 10th, 11th and 12th from February 1, 2022."

हरियाणा सरकार द्वारा 10 वीं, 11वीं और 12 वीं की कक्षाओं के लिए 1 फ़रवरी 2022 से स्कूल खोलने का निर्णय लिया गया है ।। — Ch. Kanwar Pal (@chkanwarpal) January 25, 2022

COVID guidelines to be followed

It has been strictly said that all the COVID protocols will be followed by students, teachers as well as staff members. They will have to maintain social distance at all times. Wearing mask is compulsory and sanitizers should also be used whenever required.

Online classes to continue

Online teaching will also continue for all the classes. The educational institutions have been told to take necessary action by focusing on the preparation for the upcoming examination. Schools were directed by the education minister Kanwar Pal.

Non-vaccinated students not allowed to enter schools

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij has mentioned that children in the age group of 15-18 years who are not vaccinated against COVID will not be allowed to enter schools. To be noted that schools up to class 9th are not reopened yet. However, whenever t will be reopened that students won't be vaccinated will not be allowed to enter the premises. As of now, over 15 lakh children in Haryana between 15-18 years of age are eligible to get COVID vaccine. The vaccination drive for 15-18 age group has been started on January 3, 2022.

COVID situation in Haryana

Seventeen coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Haryana on Monday, while 6,007 fresh cases pushed the state's infection count to 9,14,826, according to a Health Department bulletin which was prepared on January 24, 2022. The worst-hit district of Haryana is Gurugram. Faridabad, Sonipat, Ambala, Hisar are among other districts affected by the surge in cases.