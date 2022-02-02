History Textbooks Are Based On NCF 2005, New NCF Is Under Preparation: MoS Edu Ministry

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education Annapurna Devi on February 2 answered the questions asked by Subramanian Swamy in Parliament. He asked if Ministry has finalized the textbooks on India’s ancient and recent history for schools and colleges. The two questions that followed were (a) if so, when was it finalized and (b) if not, the reasons for the delay in preparing the new history textbooks?

MoS of education ministry replied, “The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has informed that their -present set of textbooks, including History textbooks, has been prepared based on the National Curriculum Framework (NCF), 2005. Consequent upon announcement of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, a new National Curriculum Framework (NCF) is under preparation. Syllabus and textbooks in all subjects, including History, are prepared on the basis of extant education policy and National Curriculum Framework. University Grants Commission (UGC) has informed that textbooks for the curriculum including ancient history are prescribed by Higher Education Institutions (HEls) which are autonomous institutions established by an Act of Parliament/State legislature.”

Minister took to Koo to share the response. He kooed, “Today in Rajya Sabha, the Minister’s answer to my Question on the corrected history textbooks, was shocking: Even after almost 8 years the Modi Govt has been unable to prepare correct defalsified history texts for schools & universities. Bureaucracy is giving Modi a runaround!!”

History can't be structured on foreign accounts of a country: Subramanian Swamy

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on January 3 said that the history of no free country can be structured on foreign accounts of it. He further said that the time has come for the people of India to take Puranic sources seriously and imbibe a de-falsified and well-founded history written by Indians about Indians.

"The time has come for us to take seriously our Puranic sources and to imbibe a de-falsified and well-founded history of ancient India, a history written by Indians about Indians," he writes in his new book "Ayodhya Ram Temple and Hindu Renaissance".

"Such a re-written history would bring out the amazing continuity of a nation, which nation asserted its identity again and again at times of war and political crises," he says.

Swamy claims history taught in schools has no basis in India's historical records

BJP leader Swami said that the Aryan-Dravidian divide in the history taught in schools and universities is purely a conception of foreign historians like Max Mueller and has no basis in India's historical records.

"It is becoming more and more clear that there never was an Aryan invasion in India, a theory which was imposed upon the subcontinent by its colonizers and is today kept alive by Nehruvian historians such as Romila Thapar, missionaries, and the Communists. But as long as India will not rewrite its history books and teach its children to be proud of its ancient and indigenous civilization, there will be others who will come and exploit India," he claims.